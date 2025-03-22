Universal’s third Orlando theme park, Epic Universe, is set to open its gates for the first time in just over two months’ time. A deluge is promo materials is headed our way — starting with the first batch of photos from inside the nearly-completed park.

Epic Universe is organized into different themed worlds: How to Train Your Dragon, Nintendo, Universal’s famous monsters, and a new area inspired by the Harry Potter franchise. Universal’s other two Orlando parks — Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure — each have their own Harry Potter sections. Islands of Adventure has a replica of Hogwarts and the nearby village of Hogsmeade. Universal Studios Florida has Diagon Alley. And now Epic Universe has “Place Cachée – a hidden, bustling shopping district in wizarding Paris.”

You can see the images of all of Epic Universe’s themed lands, plus the Chronos portal that serves as the icon of the park, below.

Universal Epic Universe: First Photos Here are the first images inside Epic Universe at Universal Orlando Resort, set to open in the spring of 2025.

The new Harry Potter area is sure to be popular, and the Super Nintendo Land, which is very similar to the Nintendo areas already open at Universal parks in Japan and Hollywood, is guaranteed to be a hit as well. But the Dark Universe section is surely the most unique. So much of theme parks is built around catering to families and little children, and with good reason. Pitching that this monster section features Universal’s “most chilling attraction ever” is a bold sales pitch — although Universal has had more and more success in recent years with their Halloween Horror Nights. This part of the park should bring inthose older fans even when it’s not Halloween.

Epic Universe is set to open to the public on May 22.