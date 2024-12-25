‘Cobra Kai’ Confirms Series Finale Date

The end of Cobra Kai is near.

Netflix confirmed that the third and final chunk of episodes from the series’ sixth season will premiere in February. The last drop of episodes will consist of five episodes.

The first five episodes of the season premiered back in July, the second five episodes debuted in November.

The series, created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, cleverly continued the events of The Karate Kid film franchise. It also turned the film’s original villain, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) into an unlikely antihero, who becomes a karate sensei himself and begins training students in the ways of Cobra Kai.

While Johnny initially remained antagonistic with his old karate rival Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), they have since become allies against an assortment of enemies from the old Karate Kid movies, most importantly Martin Kove’s John Kreese and Thomas Ian Griffith’s Terry Silver.

The sixth and final season has focused on Johnny and Daniel working together to train a new generation of karate students for competition in the “Sekai Taikai,” a tournament of the best martial artists from all over the world.

Cobra Kai has been an improbable hit on streaming — especially because it initially launched on a totally different streaming service. The show was originally available on “YouTube Red,” a now-defunct paid subscription service within YouTube. After YouTube shut down the service, Netflix acquired Cobra Kai, and it immediately took off as one of the company’s bigger shows. They have kept Cobra Kai running for four more seasons, longer than is typical for the company.

But now it’s all over. The final Cobra Kai episodes premiere on Netflix on February 13, 2025. But that’s not the end of The Karate Kid. A sequel film, featuring Macchio and Jackie Chan, will follow on May 30, 2025.

