‘Alien’ Comes to TV With First ‘Alien: Earth’ Trailer

The latest place where no one can hear you scream: Streaming television.

After decades as one of the premiere horror movie franchises, Alien comes to TV as a new series on Hulu later this summer. Alien: Earth’s premise is fairly self-explanatory from the title: The infamous critters from Alien let loose on our planet.

According to the first Alien: Earth trailer, the xenomorphs arrive here in the year 2120, so thankfully you still have some time to fortify your apartment’s security system before you have to worry about any sort of chestbursting home invasions. The Alien TV series was created by Noah Hawley, whose past credits include the TV version of Fargo and the X-Men TV spinoff series Legion.

Watch the Alien: Earth trailer below:

Hulu is increasingly the de facto home of the horror franchises Disney acquired when it bought the 20th Century Fox studio. They’ve also got a streaming Predator movie, Killer of Killers, coming this summer; they previously released a straight-to-streaming Predator movie called Prey on the service as well.

The most recent Alien film, Alien: Romulus, premiered in theaters last August. The film was set between the events of the original Alien and Aliens, and returned the franchise back to its people-run-from-aliens-in-space roots. It grossed $350 million worldwide and is supposedly getting a sequel in the future.

Alien: Earth’s non-xenomorph cast includes Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther, and Samuel Blenkin. Here is the series’ official synopsis:

When the mysterious deep space research vessel USCSS Maginot crash-lands on Earth, “Wendy” (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat. FX’s Alien: Earth is created for television and executive produced by Noah Hawley.

Alien: Earth is scheduled to premiere on Hulu on August 12.

