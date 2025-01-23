Oscars 2025: The Full List of Nominees

The show must go on. And so, despite all of the devastation and tragedy in Southern California in recent weeks, it’s time to announce the nominees for this year’s Academy Awards.

As usual, the nominees include a mix of expected names and surprises. I was happily surprised to see so many nominations for The Substance, the disturbing and funny body horror comedy starring Demi Moore as a fading star who takes a mysterious drug that restores her youth at a terrible cost. The film was nominated for five Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Actress for Moore, and Best Director for Coralie Fargeat.

On the other hand, I was shocked by several omissions. The striking point-of-view cinematography of Nickel Boys was overlooked, as was the unforgettable score to Challengers. And there were a lot of nominations for the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown: Picture, Director, Adapted Screenplay, Actor, Supporting Actor, Supporting Actress, Sound, and Costume Design.

The winners of the 2025 Oscars will be announced live on ABC and Hulu on March 2. The show will be hosted by Conan O’Brien.

Focus Focus loading...

READ MORE: The 12 Worst Oscar Wins in History

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best Director

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Perez

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

A24 A24 loading...

Best Actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothee Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Perez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Searchlight Searchlight loading...

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Best Supporting Actress

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez

Neon Neon loading...

Best Original Screenplay

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Best Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Perez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Universal Pictures / DreamWorks Animation Universal Pictures / DreamWorks Animation loading...

Best Animated Feature

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best International Feature

I’m Still Here

The Girl With the Needle

Emilia Perez

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Flow

Best Live Action Short

“A Lien”

“Anuja”

“I’m Not a Robot”

“The Last Ranger”

“The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent”

EMILIA PÉREZ Netflix loading...

Best Original Score

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Perez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Original Song

“El Mal,” Emilia Perez

“The Journey,” The Six Triple Eight

“Like a Bird,” Sing Sing

“Mi Camino,” Emilia Perez

“Never Too Late,” Elton John: Never Too Late

Best Documentary Feature

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Sugarcane

DUNE 2 Warner Bros. loading...

Best Sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Documentary Short



“Death By Numbers”

“I Am Ready, Warden”

“Incident”

“Instruments of a Beating Heart”

“The Only Girl in the Orchestra”

Focus Focus loading...

Best Cinematography

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

Maria

Nosferatu

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man

Emilia Perez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Best Animated Short

“Beautiful Men”

“In the Shadow of the Cypress”

“Magic Candies”

“Wander to Wonder”

“Yuck!”

WICKED Universal loading...

Best Costume Design

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Film Editing

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Perez

Wicked

Best Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

Get our free mobile app