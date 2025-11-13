PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Washington State athletic director Anne McCoy has been fired.

Jon Haarlow, the chief operating officer of the school's athletic department, will serve as interim athletic director. The Cougars will conduct a national search for McCoy's replacement, the university said Wednesday in a statement announcing the move.

“Anne has provided steady leadership through one of the most complex and pivotal periods in the history of Cougar athletics,” Washington State President Elizabeth Cantwell said. “She built a strong foundation for the program’s future grounded in integrity, academic success and care for our student-athletes. We are deeply grateful for Anne’s decades of service and her unwavering commitment to Washington State University.”

McCoy was hired as Washington State’s 15th athletic director in June 2024 after working in the position in an interim capacity for three months. She was the first woman to hold the job at Washington State.

She took over for Pat Chun, who was hired away by rival Washington in March 2024.

Under McCoy's watch, the Cougars hired men’s basketball coach David Riley, swimming coach Russ Whitaker and women’s golf coach Kevin Tucker. Women’s basketball coach Kamie Ethridge also had her contract extended during McCoy’s tenure.

With McCoy at the helm, Washington State also eliminated field events from its track and field team. The Cougars’ football team went 12-10 while Washington State’s men’s and women’s basketball teams posted 20-17 and 21-16 records, respectively.

A Wisconsin native, McCoy held various jobs for Washington State after arriving on campus in 2001 as associated director of athletics for internal operations. She also worked at Portland State, the University of Maine and Saint Louis University.

