SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks’ decision to release Noah Fant on Sunday ahead of the start of training camp cleared $8.91 million against the salary cap, as well as set up competition with the tight end group.

Following the Seahawks’ first day of training camp on Wednesday, coach Mike Macdonald said there were multiple reasons why Fant was cut after 130 receptions, 1,400 yards and five touchdowns in three seasons with the Seahawks.

“We love Noah and wish him the best,” Macdonald said. “But, we also love the guys that are still here. They know what’s at stake and it’s going to be a lot of fun watching that competition in the tight end room."

Second-year tight end AJ Barner, who caught 30 passes for 245 yards last season, as well as rookie Elijah Arroyo, who the Seahawks selected in the second round this year, figure to lead that competition.

There will be others to monitor over the six weeks leading up to the Seahawks’ season opener against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 7.

Right guard is one of keen interest, as Anthony Bradford broke camp as the starter there last season before landing on injured reserve. He’s in competition with Christian Haynes as well as perhaps even rookie Bryce Cabeldue.

“It’s going to take time, but it’s going to declare itself," Macdonald said of the competition. “But, I don’t want to just put a number on the guys right now."

Macdonald said there were a couple of updates on players who were limited during minicamp.

Running back Kenneth Walker III, who did not participate in full-speed drills in June because of ankle issues, did so on Wednesday.

Fifth-round pick and wide receiver Tory Horton was mostly an observer in the spring and early part of the summer because of a knee issue, but a "full-go" participant on Wednesday, Macdonald said, though his repetitions will be managed.

Linebacker Uchenna Nwosu, meanwhile, is “not necessarily close” to returning to the field after being placed on the physically unable to perform list last Thursday, according to Macdonald.

There were also newcomers such as veteran Shaquill Griffin, who started 53 games with the Seahawks from 2017 to 2020, and is expected to compete for the third cornerback spot.

"He fits in great," Macdonald said. “The building and staff love him, and it’s only a couple of days with the rest of the DB room. But, he’s going to be a guy that we’re going to lean on to be a vet presence. It’s been fun so far."

The Seahawks hope additions such as Griffin could help propel the team to a better season than 2024 where the club went 10-7 and finished second in the NFC West but did not qualify for the playoffs after Macdonald’s first year with the team.

When asked about outsiders’ expectations of the Seahawks for the 2025 season, Macdonald said they couldn’t be any higher internally, either.

“Yeah, we want to win a championship,” Macdonald said. “But in order to do that, we have to become a championship team. We have to become the team that we’re trying to be. We have a vision for our team of who we want to be.”