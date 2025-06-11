RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks signed punter Michael Dickson to a four-year contract extension that runs through the 2029 season, the team announced Tuesday.

Dickson, 29, is heading into his eighth season with the Seahawks, and has been a standout special teams player since Seattle selected him in the fifth round of the 2018 draft. He was a first-team All-Pro as a rookie, and ranks third in NFL history with a 48.2 yards-per-punt average.

Coach Mike Macdonald praised the Seahawks’ front office for getting a deal done with Dickson well ahead of the 2025 season.

“I mean he’s the premier punter in the league,” MacDonald said. “Hopefully we showed that with the numbers involved. He’s a weapon for us. The stats show it, the film shows it.”

Dickson is the Seahawks career leader in net average (42.9 yards) while trailing only Jon Ryan for punts downed inside the 20 with 212. Though Dickson has not made an All-Pro team since his rookie season, he has been quite consistent. His lowest net average came in 2019 and was still 40.9 yards per punt.

Safety Julian Love, who has been Dickson’s teammate the past two seasons, discussed just how valuable he’s been in Seattle.

“It can get overlooked, no one’s really saying ‘Oh man, our punter is awesome,’” Love said. “That’s not really our kind of thing. But, we realize in the building that our punter is actually awesome. Mike, he just gets after it. He’s super consistent with his work, I mean with his body. He’s just a pro.”