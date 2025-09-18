KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Adam Frazier hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the eighth inning and the Kansas City Royals went on to beat Seattle 7-5 on Wednesday night and snap the Mariners' 10-game winning streak.

Eugenio Suárez snapped an 0-for-32 skid with four hits, two RBIs and two runs for Seattle, which, with Houston's win, dropped a half-game back of the Astros in the AL West.

Lucas Erceg (8-4) earned the win despite giving up the lead on J.P. Crawford's homer in eighth. Carlos Estévez allowed a ninth-inning run, but picked up his MLB-best 40th save.

Seattle's Matt Brash (1-3) gave up four runs and four hits in two-thirds of an inning.

Cole Ragans, making his first start for Kansas City since June 5, allowed two runs on one hit through 3 2/3 innings. He struck out four and walked two. He had been on the IL with a strained left rotator cuff. He threw his first six pitches for strikes and struck out the side on 10 pitches in the first inning.

Seattle's Bryce Miller allowed three runs on eight hits in five innings.

Salvador Perez opened the scoring in the first with a 435-foot, three-run home run to center field.

Suárez answered with a 416-foot, two-run home run in the second inning to cut the deficit to 3-2. Suárez led off the seventh with a double and scored the tying run on a sacrifice fly by Mitch Garver.

Key Moment

Frazier’s home run put the Royals back in front after surrendering the lead in the top of the eighth.

Key Stat

The Royals were 5 of 13 with runners in scoring position. The Mariners were 0 for 4.

Up Next

The teams compete their three-game series on Thursday. Seattle will start RHP Luis Castillo (9-8, 3.76 ERA) while Kansas City will send RHP Stephen Kolek (5-5, 3.71 ERA) to the mound.