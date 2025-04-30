SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — The Pac-12 announced a television deal for the 2025 football season that will put all of the home games for Washington State and Oregon State on The CW Network, CBS or ESPN.

The conference announced the deal on Tuesday, saying that the The CW will air nine of the games, with CBS and ESPN getting two games each.

This is the final season with just Washington State and Oregon State in the Pac-12. The conference is expanding in 2026 to add Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Utah State and San Diego State for all sports and Gonzaga for everything except football. The Pac-12 still needs to add at least one more football school for 2026.

The conference is working on a long-term TV deal to start in 2026.

ESPN will air Oregon State’s home games against California on Aug. 30 and Houston on Sept. 26. CBS will show the Apple Cup between Washington State and Washington on Sept. 20 and the first matchup between Oregon State and Washington State on Nov. 1. The remainder will be on The CW.

In the first year with just two teams in the conference, the Pac-12 aired 11 of its home football games on The CW, with the other two on Fox. The games on The CW averaged 431,000 viewers, with the two on Fox getting an average of 1.99 million, according to the Pac-12.

