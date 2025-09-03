Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh hits his 51st homer and closes in on more records

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Cal Raleigh hit his 51st homer Tuesday night, extending his major league record for home runs by a catcher and drawing closer to Mickey Mantle for the most by a switch-hitter.

The Seattle Mariners star went deep in the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Steinbrenner Field.

It was Raleigh's 41st homer while playing behind the plate, tying Todd Hundley (1996) for the second most in a season. That record is 42 by Javy López in 2003.

Raleigh had already bested Salvador Perez for the most homers by a player whose primary position is catcher. Perez hit 48 in 2021.

Mantle set the mark for homers by a switch-hitter with 54 in 1961. Raleigh is also within five of Ken Griffey Jr.'s Mariners record of 56 homers in a season, set in 1997 and '98.

The 371-foot shot to right field was his first home run in a week. Raleigh leads the majors in homers by two over Philadelphia's Kyle Schwarber.

