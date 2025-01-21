SEATTLE (AP) — Jamie Oleksiak scored the go-ahead goal in the second period, and Adam Larsson and Jared McCann added scores in the third as the Seattle Kraken beat the Buffalo Sabres 6-4 on Monday.

Oleksiak's goal at the 16:34 mark snapped a 3-all tie and came less than a minute after Buffalo's Tage Thompson scored to erase a two-goal deficit.

Jack Quinn's goal just over 5 minutes into the game gave Buffalo an early lead. Seattle assumed the lead after goals by John Hayden, Chandler Stephenson in the first, and Matty Beniers made it 3-1 midway through the second.

The Sabres countered with scores by Jason Zucker and Thompson, who made it 3-all at 15:38 with his 20th goal of the season.

Oleksiak put Seattle back in front, and scores by Larsson and McCann put the game out of reach in the third.

Buffalo Sabres v Seattle Kraken Getty Images loading...

Alex Tuch scored for Buffalo with 1:22 left, but McCann scored 17 seconds later, pushing the lead back to two goals.

McCann's goal and two assists was his first three-point game since October.

Seattle's Joey Daccord finished with 25 saves. Buffalo's Devon Levi stopped 28 shots.

Takeaways

Sabres: Buffalo has allowed at least five goals in each of its last three losses.

Kraken: Seattle improved to 7-1 all-time against the Sabres. The Kraken's only loss to Buffalo came on March 18, 2024.

Key moment

Oleksiak's go-ahead goal that came 56 seconds after Thompson's game-tying score in the second.

Key stat

Since December 3, the Kraken are 10-0 when scoring at least four goals. When scoring fewer than four goals in the same span, Seattle is 0-13.

Up next

The Sabres are at Vancouver on Tuesday. The Kraken host Washington on Thursday night.