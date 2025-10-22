How to Catch Portland Trail Blazers Games Without the Long Drive

NBA fans in Washington have been looking forward to the start of the new season. After watching a few of the pre-season games, we're ready for some action! Since there is no NBA team in Washington State anymore (RIP Seattle Supersonics), the next best thing we can root for are the Portland Trail Blazers.

Portland Trail Blazers Are the Closest NBA Fix for WA Fans

Home games are played in Portland at the MODA Center. Season tickets, single tickets, and group tickets are available.

The first game of the season is Wednesday, October 22nd, when the Trail Blazers will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7 p.m. There will be some fun themed nights you might want to get tickets for or catch a game against one of the Trail Blazer's top rivals, like the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, and the L.A. Lakers.

On some themed nights throughout the season, the first 5,000 in the building get a free Trail Blazers commemorative glass.

"Every Sunday afternoon tipoff enjoy the ultimate family time: fun zones throughout the concourse, face painting, and a value menu." - NBA.com

Former player for the Boston Celtics, Chauncey Billups, is the beloved Head Coach of the Portland Trail Blazers

How to Catch Trail Blazers Games Without the Long Drive

If you're a scaredy cat and afraid to drive to Portland to watch the games, you can buy a NBA Pass on Amazon Prime (but you'll only be able to watch the replays, not the live game).

The BlazerVision app will let you watch the Trail Blazers games live if you live in Washington State, but it will cost you $120 for the season. At least you'll get 2 tickets to an upcoming Trail Blazers game in the deal.

Are you a newbie to watching NBA games? Here's how the teams are divvied up:

🏀 Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

• Boston Celtics

• Brooklyn Nets

• New York Knicks

• Philadelphia 76ers

• Toronto Raptors

Central Division

• Chicago Bulls

• Cleveland Cavaliers

• Detroit Pistons

• Indiana Pacers

• Milwaukee Bucks

Southeast Division

• Atlanta Hawks

• Charlotte Hornets

• Miami Heat

• Orlando Magic

• Washington Wizards

🏀 Western Conference

Northwest Division

• Denver Nuggets

• Minnesota Timberwolves

• Oklahoma City Thunder

• Portland Trail Blazers

• Utah Jazz

Pacific Division

• Golden State Warriors

• Los Angeles Clippers

• Los Angeles Lakers

• Phoenix Suns

• Sacramento Kings

Southwest Division

• Dallas Mavericks

• Houston Rockets

• Memphis Grizzlies

• New Orleans Pelicans

• San Antonio Spurs

The 2025-2026 NBA season runs from October 2025 through April 2026, then the tournaments and playoff games begin.

