SEATTLE (AP) — The Seahawks got off to a slow start with their new quarterback and offensive coordinator.

With Sam Darnold under center and Klint Kubiak calling plays, Seattle mustered just 230 yards and converted 3 of 10 third downs in Sunday's season-opening 17-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Get our free mobile app

“We’ve got to maintain the ball better and be more efficient on early downs, convert more on third down,” coach Mike Macdonald said. “Good two-minute at the end. I mean, some good stuff, but we got to operate more efficiently and be better on first and second down to give us some third downs where we can convert and keep drives going.”

Darnold had his moments, and he demonstrated some early chemistry with third-year receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who had nine catches for 124 yards. But the Seahawks got off to a sluggish start running the ball after pledging to improve in that area, averaging 3.2 yards per carry on 26 attempts.

Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba catches the pass over 49ers' defender Getty Images loading...

“It seemed to me when we get it targeted and we’re all on the same page, we’re doing a lot of good stuff,” Macdonald said Monday. “When we have some indecisiveness, that’s when things got twisted a little bit, but a lot of positives.”

The 49ers held the ball for 15 minutes longer than the Seahawks and ran 22 more plays, even though each team turned the ball over twice. Darnold gave credit to the San Francisco defense, led by coordinator Robert Saleh.

“I felt like we weren’t as efficient as we wanted to be on first and second down; third down we got to be way better as well,” Darnold said. “So not our best day (Sunday). We’ll bounce back and be better next week.”

What’s working

True to Macdonald’s calling as the former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator, the Seahawks’ defense turned in a fine performance. Safety Julian Love had 10 tackles, eight of them solo.

Seahawks' Copper Kupp looking at the 49ers Defense Getty Images loading...

What needs help

Outside of Smith-Njigba, there wasn’t much help for Darnold in the passing game. Four players, including offseason signee and 2021 AP offensive player of the year Cooper Kupp, combined for 26 yards on seven catches.

Stock up

Special teams were in fine form. Jason Myers converted both of his field-goal attempts, including a 48-yarder, and Michael Dickson averaged 51.8 yards per punt. Wide receiver Cody White averaged 29.5 yards per kick return.

Seahawks' Sam Darnold hands off the ball to Kenneth Walker III Getty Images loading...

Stock down

Kenneth Walker III wasn’t much of a factor, finishing with 20 yards on 10 carries. Walker was limited through much of training camp with a foot injury. Zach Charbonnet had team highs of 12 carries for 47 yards.

Injuries

Safety Nick Emmanwori is week to week with a high ankle sprain, Macdonald said Monday. The team will monitor Emmanwori’s progress over the next few days to determine if he needs to go on injured reserve.

Key number

1,373 — Days since the Seahawks last beat the 49ers at Lumen Field. Their last home win over their division rival came on Dec. 5, 2021.

Next steps

All-Pro receiver DK Metcalf will have his first crack at proving the Seahawks were wrong to trade him away when Seattle visits Pittsburgh on Sunday.