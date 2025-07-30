Photos – Osbourne Family + Fans Mourn Ozzy’s Death During Funeral Procession in Birmingham

The city of Birmingham turned out en masse Wednesday morning (July 30) to say their farewells to Ozzy Osbourne as his funeral procession crossed through the city and stopped at the Black Sabbath bench for a brief ceremony with fans.

A caravan of black vehicles carried the family an Ozzy's coffin through the mass of humanity lining the streets as people even climbed on street lights to get a closer look and pay their final respects. After passing by O'Neill's in Birmingham, a motorcycle procession followed by a Birmingham-based brass band — Bostin Brass — led the vehicles.

Bostin Brass, dressed in black pants with white jackets with Ozzy's name endorsed on the back, played two of Ozzy's biggest hits as they walked the city streets. First came "Iron Man," which included a jazzy breakdown at one point. Later, as the family arrived at the Black Sabbath bench, they were greeting the crowd with the sounds of "Crazy Train."

As the family arrived, a purple hued coffin could be viewed inside one vehicle as the immediate family members started embarking out of another vehicle. At the bench, an array of flowers and mementos left by fans had been scattered around the bench that was build in tribute to Ozzy and his Black Sabbath mates. Nearby was a visible poster near that bench that summed up the feeling of the day. It featured a photo of Ozzy with the words "Forever Birmingham Will Always Love You."

Who Appeared at the Black Sabbath Bench During Ozzy's Funeral Procession?

Family members emerged from the vehicle, with a tearful Jack Osbourne followed by Kelly Osbourne sporting glasses similar to what her father wore and eventually helping out Sharon Osbourne as the family made their way to the Black Sabbath bench.

Chants of "Ozzy, Ozzy, Ozzy, Oi, Oi, Oi" rang out through the crowd, as the family arrived at the bench with Jack, Kelly, Louis, Aimee and Sharon all adding black roses to the growing tribute. Family members all hugged and embraced, including Slipknot's Sid Wilson holding Kelly's son and Ozzy's grandson Sidney. The family then turned to acknowledge the crowd as the cheers grew louder.

Though some members of the rock and metal community have shared their plans to attend the funeral, only the immediate family was seen during the funeral procession.

As the family started to return to their vehicles, chants of "Thank you, Ozzy" rang out. Assorted "Ozzy, Ozzy, Ozzy" cheers followed and even the soccer cheer "Ole, Ole, Ole" as Ozzy was a known fan.

As the vehicles started to pull away, Bostin Brass played "Crazy Train" once again. The family would be on their way to Ozzy's private funeral.

Get a closer look at photos from Ozzy's funeral procession below.

Photos - Osbourne Family + Fans Mourn Ozzy's Death During Funeral Procession in Birmingham On July 30, 2025, fans gathered at the Black Sabbath bench to pay tribute to Ozzy Osbourne as the metal legend's funeral makes its way through the streets of Birmingham.

The Osbourne family joined fans, stepping out of a black car to lay flowers down at the bench.

Rest in peace, Ozzy.

