What and When Is Starbucks’ Free Red Cup Day?

Coffee lovers are eagerly awaiting the day "Santa" Starbucks gives out their festive (and free) reusable cups. It's called Red Cup Day, and here's what you need to know.

What is Red Cup Day at Starbucks?

It's become a tradition where every year Starbucks gives out free red, reusable cups to customers that purchase a handcrafted holiday beverage. It's like a little early Christmas present for us, and marks the start of the season.

When is Starbucks Red Cup Day?

Just like Santa, we don't really see it coming. They tend to make it a surprise. While we don't have an exact date, we can speculate. It's always in November so that's good news. Publications like USA Today are thinking it's going to happen on Thursday, November 14. This is because in previous years it took place on Thursdays in the middle of the month (11/16 in 2023 and 11/17 in 2022.)

How to get a Starbucks Free Red Cup?

According to what Starbucks told us last year, just order any size handcrafted holiday – hot, iced or blended – and "you’ll receive a free grande (16-ounce) Starbucks reusable red cup with a whimsical mod design." You can order in-person, through the app, via DoorDash, or any way really. Just make sure you order a holiday beverage to get it.

They'll be handing these out while supplies last, so when it's go time, make sure you make an order. We'll certainly keep you updated as we know more. Happy holidays!

