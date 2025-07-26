We are deep in the dog days of summer, when the air is as thick as soup and everyone on the news is trying to fry eggs on the pavement, bake cookies on dashboards and make lasagna in mailboxes.

It's the kind of heat that makes you question your life choices (particularly if you work outside) until you remember there's still time for a little fun.

When we were kids, we didn't care about the temperature. We just grabbed a garden hose, hit the sprinklers, or cannonballed into anything that resembled a pool, which was often the neighbor's pool, and you didn't have permission to use it. Reckless youths!

Summer Adventures Required Some Serious Toys

Every day was a new adventure when you had very few responsibilities, except for maybe a paper route or babysitting the neighbor's brats. We always made sure to be back in the house before the streetlights came on and reruns of Laverne & Shirley started (dating myself here).

With no screens to distract us (outside, at least), we made our own entertainment, and we were really good at it. Hide 'n Seek was a favorite, though we're still not sure if we ever found Derek. Red Rover, Red Rover was fun, and I still have the scars to prove it. Come to think of it, many of the things we did to keep ourselves busy were really quite dangerous.

The Potential for Danger Only Made Us Tougher

And when I say dangerous, I mean even the toys we played with. Water toys turned us into little stunt professionals (or amateurs) and were quite plentiful. I remember buying low-grade fireworks at the candy store. Many of these toys were likely to poke your eye out, stab your foot, or practically strangle you.

