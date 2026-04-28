The Evolution of McDonald's Menu

McDonald's has been changing its menu almost constantly since 1940. Some of the most recent shifts in 2026 include a newly expanded value menu with offerings under $3 each, and a protein label to help customers get those macronutrients in.

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The Rise and Fall of Menu Items

However, not every addition to the McDonald's menu has made it out alive. Over the decades, the chain has discontinued hundreds of items across nearly every category, from burgers and chicken to salads, pasta, and even pizza. Some were killed by low sales. Others were casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic's push to simplify operations. A few were genuinely ahead of their time.

These are 20 discontinued McDonald's menu items ranked by cultural footprint and fan loyalty, from the forgotten to the truly mourned.