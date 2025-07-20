Stranger Things has released a trailer for its long-awaited season 5, and once again, the Netflix sci-fi series has featured a song from one of classic rock's biggest bands.

Set in 1987, the show's final season promises all sorts of supernatural mayhem, as the embattled residents of Hawkins wage their final war against Vecna and the various monsters lurking inside the Upside Down. They've also got to face the United States government, which has placed Hawkins under military quarantine as it frantically hunts for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding.

The Stranger Things season 5 trailer, which you can watch below, teases all manner of interdimensional havoc and military firefights. It's soundtracked, fittingly, to a retooled version of Deep Purple's "Child in Time," which originally appeared on the band's fourth album, 1970's Deep Purple in Rock.

'Stranger Things' Has a Long History With Classic Rock and Metal

This is far from the first time Stranger Things has featured a classic rock or metal song. Metallica's "Master of Puppets" played a pivotal role in the season 4 finale, with high school headbanger Eddie Munson distracting the Upside Down's demobats by tearing through the thrash metal classic on his guitar. The feature caused the song's streams to skyrocket, and "Master of Puppets" now boasts more than 1 million Spotify plays.

READ MORE: 69 Times Rock Music Made 'Stranger Things' Even Stranger

Stranger Things has additionally featured anthems by the Police, the Clash, Duran Duran, Toto, Bon Jovi, Peter Gabriel, Journey and Kiss. (A remixed version of Journey's "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)" led the season 4 soundtrack.) And, of course, season 4 sparked massive renewed interest in Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill," which reportedly earned millions of dollars in streaming revenue as a result.

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things will air in three separate installments. The first volume will hit Netflix on Nov. 26, and the second volume will arrive on Christmas. The Duffer Brothers will bring it all home with a finale that airs on New Year's Eve.