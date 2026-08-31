Rush has added four new cities to their surprise Fifty Something reunion tour. All of the new stops are in October and November.

Check out the complete list of dates, cities and venues below, along with an updated list of more than 80 of rock's biggest fall shows. Rush's newly confirmed concerts are in bold. For more information and tickets, head over to Rush's official site.

Co-founders Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson are touring with drummer Anika Nilles in place of their late bandmate Neil Peart. They play two long sets featuring a distinct set of songs selected from across Rush's entire career.

When Will Rush Play Their New Tour Dates?

Tickets and VIP for the new dates go on sale at 10AM local time on Friday (Sept 4), with presales beginning at 10AM local time on Tuesday (Sept. 1). Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning at 10AM local time on Tuesday through 10AM on Thursday (Sept. 3) through the Citi Entertainment program.

The current round of shows focuses on North America, and continues through the end of 2026. Rush then heads to South America, the U.K. and Europe. Along the way, Lee and Lifeson have been slowly adding more dates – and they said there was a very good reason for that approach.

"When we initially booked this tour we didn't know how well we would hold up to the rigors of the road – so we played it safe with lots of days off to recover," Lee and Lifeson said an official statement. "But life is nothing if not surprising and we're doing fine and having a blast, so why not try to hit a few more of the cities that have always treated us so well?”

Anika Nilles is touring in place of the late Rush drummer Neil Peart. (Michael Tullberg, Getty Images) Anika Nilles is touring in place of the late Rush drummer Neil Peart. (Michael Tullberg, Getty Images)

Rush's reunion actually began to take shape in the most surprising of places: Lifeson had begun treatment in a strict Austrian health clinic after months of stomach issues and a failed surgery. Lee was on hand for moral support.

"I set up a little studio in my room, and we practiced there," Lifeson recently recalled. "We rehearsed all the songs." As Lifeson's health improved, so did their outlook on returning to the road.

READ MORE: The Best Songs from Rush’s Last Albums

"We would play for an hour and a half every day – and we started really getting into it," Lee added. "When you combine that feeling we were having with the fact that he was feeling good, I think that's what convinced him that maybe we should think about this."

They've also launched a new reissue series through Mobile Fidelity featuring 11 albums from the '70s and '80s, beginning last summer with 1975's Fly by Night and 1977's A Farewell to Kings. During a visit to the UCR Podcast, Mobile Fidelity owner Jim Davis said to expect "lots of Rush in 2027."

Rush's 2026-2027 Fifty Something Tour Dates

(New dates in bold)

9/2 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

9/4 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

9/12 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

9/14 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

9/17 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena

9/19 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena

9/23 - San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

9/25 - San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

10/1 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

10/5 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

10/7 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

10/10 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

10/12 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

10/15 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

10/17 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

10/21 - St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

10/23 - Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

10/25 - Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena

10/27 - Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena

10/30 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

11/1 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

11/5 - Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Live

11/7 - Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Live

11/9 - Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena

11/11 - Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena

11/15 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

11/20 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

11/22 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

11/25 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

11/27 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

12/1 - Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

12/3 - Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

12/10 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

12/12 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

12/15 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

12/17 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

1/15 - Buenos Aires, AR @ Movistar Arena

1/17 - Santiago, CL @ Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida

1/19 - Santiago, CL @ Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida

1/22 - Curitiba, BR @ Arena da Baixada

1/24 - Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque

1/26 - Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque

1/30 - Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Estadio Olimpico Nilton Santos (Engenhao)

2/1 - Belo Horizonte, BR @ Estadio Mineirao

2/4 - Brasilia, BR @ Arena BRB Mane Garrincha

2/19 - Paris, FR @ Plenitude Arena

2/21 - Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena

2/23 - Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

2/25 - Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

2/28 - Cologne, DE @ LANXESS Arena

3/2 - Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena

3/4 - Stuttgart, DE @ Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

3/8 - Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

3/10 - Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

3/12 - Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

3/14 - Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

3/16 - London, UK @ O2 Arena

3/18 - London, UK @ O2 Arena

3/21 - London, UK @ O2 Arena

3/27 - Krakow, PL @ TAURON Arena Kraków

3/30 - Milan, IT @ Unipol Dome

4/1 - Basel, CH @ St. Jakobshalle Basel

4/4 - Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

4/6 - Oslo, NO @ Unity Arena

4/8 - Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena

4/10 - Helsinki, FI @ Veikkaus Arena

Fall 2026 Preview: Rock's Biggest Tours Here's a preview of more than 80 of the biggest rock tours scheduled for fall 2026. Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso

Listen to Alex Lifeson on the 'UCR Podcast'