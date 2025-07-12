Paul McCartney has ignited speculation of a 2025 tour with a new social media post.

The ex-Beatle shared a photo on his Instagram story of two guitar picks that together say, "Paul McCartney - Got Back in 2025." The post also includes a link that leads to a signup page on McCartney's website that says, "Sign up to receive information on tour dates, pre-sales and much more..."

One of the picks in the photo is white, and the other is blue; the text on one of them is red. Together, it all points to a possible U.S. tour announcement — or, more accurately, an extension of his ongoing world tour.

When Did Paul McCartney Launch the Got Back Tour?

McCartney launched the Got Back tour in April 2022. The trek began in North America with a kickoff date in Spokane, Washington. He visited Australia, South America, Mexico and Europe over the next two years, wrapping the most recent tour leg with a handful of England shows last December.

The tireless rocker returned to the U.S. in February for a trio of last-minute, intimate shows at New York's Bowery Ballroom, which led up to his appearance on the Saturday Night Live 50th-anniversary special.

The Got Back tour kicked off shortly after the release of The Beatles: Get Back, the three-part miniseries directed by Peter Jackson that covered the making of the band's final album, 1970's Let It Be. That album, of course, had the working title of Get Back and spawned a chart-topping hit of the same name.