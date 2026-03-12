If you spent any time in the '80s watching movies, television, or MTV (and who didn't?), chances are you'll remember most of these faces — even if the names seem to fade away. The decade was chock-full of character actors and quirky personalities who were popping up everywhere. They became the background characters in our lives.

Remembering Two Familiar ’80s Faces

That is why this week brought a bittersweet reminder that the faces we grew up with in the ’80s meant so much to us. Within just days of each other, two actors instantly recognizable to many ’80s fans — Corey Parker (60) and Jennifer Runyon (65) — passed away. You may not remember their names, but you definitely remember their faces.

Jennifer Runyon and Corey Prker Actors (left) Jennifer Runyon and (right) Corey Parker (Columbia Pictures, Getty Images) loading...

Jennifer Runyon looked like she could have been part of the Brat Pack, moving comfortably between movies and television throughout the decade. Her roles ranged from a regular stint on Charles in Charge to playing Bill Murray’s romantic interest in Ghostbusters (above). She was also briefly part of the extended Brady Bunch universe, stepping in as Cindy Brady in the 1988 TV movie A Very Brady Christmas when original actress Susan Olsen was unavailable. Olsen affectionately referred to Runyon as "Christmas Cindy" in a Facebook post.

MORE '80s: Scary Things in the '80s That Kept Kids Up at Night

Corey Parker, also Brat Pack-adjacent, was just as crush-worthy. He starred in films like Biloxi Blues and How I Got Into College, appeared as a much-younger love interest in a memorable storyline on thirtysomething, and popped up in television roles through the years — including appearances on shows like The Love Boat: The Next Wave in the ’90s.

The Most Iconic '80s Faces That Need No Introduction. Or Do They?

Burt Reynolds and Meryl Streep Iconic, yes. But recognizable? Let's see. (Getty Images) loading...

The ’80s gave us countless memorable faces. Whether they were sports heroes, iconic movie stars, or familiar TV regulars, they all helped shape the decade.

Let’s celebrate them.