Def Leppard kicked off their new Las Vegas residency Tuesday night with a brand-new stage show and a majorly revamped set list.

You can see video from the Feb. 3 concert at Las Vegas' Caesars Palace below, and learn all the songs they played below.

Earlier this week, singer Joe Elliott promised that the residency would feature big changes to the band's live performances.

"We've scrapped everything we've ever used over the last five or six tours," he told People. "We've actually just got rid of it and came up with a whole new stage show, including set list. It's pretty spectacular, [It's] where we've always wanted to be."

Read Our Exclusive Interview: Def Leppard's Big Plans for 2026

He also promised the band would shake up the set list, and the band made good on that promise very early in the evening. They kicked off the show with their brand-new single "Rejoice," and three songs later played their 2018 cover of Depeche Mode's "Personal Jesus" live for the first time ever.

They group also performed Adrenalize's "White Lightning," a song dedicated to late Def Leppard guitarist Steve Clark, for the first time since 1993.

Def Leppard's Las Vegas residency continues until Feb. 28. They'll launch a world tour on March 25 in India, with dates currently scheduled until Aug. 2. You can get complete show and ticket info at the band's official website.

Watch Def Leppard Debut 'Rejoice' in Las Vegas

Watch Def Leppard Play 'White Lightning'

Watch Def Leppard Play 'Personal Jesus' Live

Def Leppard Feb. 3, 2026 Caesars Palace, Las Vegas Set List

1. "Rejoice" (live debut)

2. "Animal"

3. "Let's Get Rocked"

4. "Personal Jesus" (Depeche Mode cover, live debut)

5. "Bringin' On the Heartbreak"

6. "Switch 625"

7. "Just Like '73"

8. "Rocket"

9. "Rock On" (David Essex Cover)

10. "White Lightning"

11. Foolin'

12. "Slang"

13. "Promises"

14. "Armageddon It"

15. "Love Bites"

16. "Rock of Ages"

17. "Photograph"

18. "Hysteria"

19. "Pour Some Sugar on Me"

via SetList.fm