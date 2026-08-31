Billy Gibbons Explains Why the ‘Sun Isn’t Setting’ on ZZ Top

Billy Gibbons insists his band’s current lineup is “still ZZ Top,” even if he’s the last remaining member from the trio’s classic era.

For more than 50 years, Gibbons, bassist Dusty Hill and drummer Frank Beard made up ZZ Top – the Little Ol’ Band from Texas that became worldwide superstars thanks to their distinctive brand of blues rock.

Hill died in 2021 and was replaced by the band’s longtime guitar tech, Elwood Francis. More recently, Beard died on Aug. 17 at the age of 77.

As the last remaining classic member, Gibbons could have easily ended ZZ Top. Instead, he’s opted to continue with Francis and drummer Michael Monahan in the new lineup.

In a far-reaching conversation with Texas Monthly, Gibbons explained his decision.

“We’re at a very interesting vortex,” the frontman explained. “The band is enjoying being a hybrid. The legacy of ZZ Top solidified sometime in the not-too-distant past. I purposely say solidified, as in, it can’t be broken up. You could take a sledgehammer to it and the ZZ Top legacy would remain intact.

"Now that there’s a dramatic difference in the lineup, this is where the hybrid bit comes in. We’re still ZZ Top, and only now we have the luxury of adding to what took fifty years to build. And I couldn’t be happier about it.”

Billy Gibbons Admits 'Slight Uncertainty' Playing First Show After Frank Beard's Death

As Gibbons explained, Hill and Beard were each involved in selecting the men who would eventually replace them. In both cases, the lineup change was intended to be temporary, but became permanent following the respective rockers' deaths.

“They understood the show must go on. It’s the oldest saying in show business,” Gibbons remarked before noting how Francis’ arrival in 2021 impacted the group. “When Elwood stepped in, Frank really lit up. Frank was a curmudgeon. Across fifty years, I rarely saw the guy smile unless he was trying to poke fun at somebody. But once Elwood took the stage, I’d turn around and see Frank constantly looking at Elwood and smiling and laughing at the novelty of having this new guy who was on fire.”

Gibbons sees Monahan’s arrival in a similar way, though he admitted the first show after Beard’s passing was a little strange.

READ MORE: Top 10 ZZ Top Frank Beard Songs

“I’d gotten into costume, and as I approached the stage, I was harboring a sense of slight uncertainty,” the frontman recalled. “Then it struck me. I said, ‘Well, it is going to be slightly different, but you’ve been doing this for fifty years. Don’t change anything.’”

Gibbons further noted that support from his fellow musicians has helped solidify his confidence in ZZ Top’s new lineup.

“I’ve gotten so many calls and texts from friends the last few days that have been reassuring,” the singer admitted. “I got a nice one from Keith Richards. He didn’t say the show must go on. He just said, ‘I heard about it. I’ve done it.’ That’s all he said. It meant a lot and gave me a lot to think about.”

Billy Gibbons Says the 'Sun Isn't Setting' on ZZ Top

Asked if he felt like this was a new era for ZZ Top, Gibbons was forthright.

“It’s not a new day, but it is,” he explained. “It’s not a new band, but it is. It’s a hybrid. I’ve got Elwood. He’s been with us thirty years and used to teach Dusty, for God’s sake. He was already family. And I’ve played enough shows with Mike to know what we have there. He’s making me better.”

READ MORE: ZZ Top Albums Ranked Worst to Best

“For me, the sun isn’t setting,” Gibbons continued. “I see it as a bright light. It’s not so different, but then again it is. We miss Dusty and Frank. We loved these guys. They were everything. And yet we’re following their instructions.”

ZZ Top has U.S. concerts scheduled through mid-October, with performances in Central and South America taking them to the end of November. What happens after that remains somewhat of a mystery, but Gibbons hopes fans will come along for the ride.

“We’re wrapping our arms around what we suspect ZZ Top has come to mean, from the start all the way to the present. It’s what we owe the fans,” the singer remarked. “I guess the good news is that it may not be the same three guys, but it is the same three chords, same songs. And it’s working.”

You can read Gibbons’ full interview with Texas Monthly here.