The Beach Boys are set for their first world tour since long-time member Bruce Johnston exited the lineup after more than six decades. The tour kicks off stateside in early May, continues to the U.K. and then returns to North America with shows in Canada and the U.S.

Their first stop, appropriately enough, is in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Highlights include concerts at Wolf Trap in Vienna, Virginia and the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, along with a multi-night stand at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The Beach Boys also play the U.K.'s Southampton Summer Sessions.

They started the year with just seven confirmed summer concerts, mostly in the U.K. A complete list of dates, cities and venues is below. For more information and ticket information, visit the band's official site.

When Is the Beach Boys' Next Tour?

Johnston said he'll still make guest appearances with the Beach Boys, including the Hollywood Bowl shows scheduled around the July 4th holiday. Johnston originally began filling in for Brian Wilson during Beach Boys live performances in early 1965 then joined as a permanent member, adding vocals and a few songwriting and producing credits.

Mike Love is now the only classic-era still touring with the Beach Boys, though ex-bandmate Al Jardine continues to perform with his own group, dubbed the Pet Sounds Band. Johnston first appeared as a backing vocalist on "California Girls," was co-lead vocalist on "God Only Knows," wrote and sang "Disney Girls (1957)" and co-produced 1977's L.A. (Light Album).

beach boys 1964 A classic-era concert performance by the Beach Boys. (Michael Ochs Archives, Getty Images) loading...

The Beach Boys haven't released an original album since 2012's That's Why God Made the Radio, but remain prominently on store shelves with a sweeping reissue campaign. The latest was February's We Gotta Groove: The Brother Studio Years, a three-disc set exploring the late-'70s era that produced 15 Big Ones and The Beach Boys Love You.

Beach Boys' 2026 World Tour Dates

5/8 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ Marriott Grand Dunes Resort

5/29 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

5/30 – New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre New Jersey

5/31 – Medford, MA @ Chevalier Theatre

6/3 – Hampton, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

6/5 – Quakertown, PA @ The Sounds of Summer Concert Series

6/6 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion

6/7 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

6/11 – Coca-Cola Arena @ Dubai, United Arab Emirates

6/14 – London, UK @ Live at Chelsea

6/16 – Edinburgh, UK @ Edinburgh Playhouse

6/17 – Halifax, UK @ The Piece Hall

6/18 – Southampton, UK @ Southampton Summer Sessions

6/19 – Wolverhampton, UK @ Civic Hall

6/21 – Belfast, UK @ CHSQ

6/26 – Tulare, CA @ Adventist Health Amphitheater

6/27 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

6/28 – Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Resort Casino

7/1 – Pleasanton, CA @ Alameda County Fair

7/2-4 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

7/10 – St. Paul, MN @ Harriet Island Regional Park

7/11 – Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino

7/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

7/18 – Valdosta, GA @ Wild Adventures Theme Park’s All-Star Concert Series

7/25 – Lancaster, PA @ American Music Theatre

7/30-31 – Niagara Falls, ON @ OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

8/1 – Schenectady, NY @ M&T Bank Event Center

8/6 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Frederik Meijer Gardens

8/8 – Bristol, VA @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

8/9 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

8/13 – Bloomington, IL @ Grossinger Motors Arena

8/14 – Aurora, IL @ RiverEdge Park

8/15 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

8/16 – West Allis, WI @ Wisconsin State Fair

8/19 – Waupaca, WI @ Indian Crossing Casino

8/26 – Pocatello, ID @ Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre

8/27 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

8/28 – Lewiston, ID @ Clearwater River Casino Event Center

8/30 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park