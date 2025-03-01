Will Pumping Your Gas Pedal or Holding It Down Heat Up Your Car Faster?

There's nothing like a toasty, warm car in the winter. Maybe you have a remote start so you can let your car get super cozy before you briskly walk from your home or office and jump inside.

If you're like me, that seat and steering wheel heater is the first thing you turn on because, boy, do they heat up fast. Nothing like that heat radiating up your body.

There are definitely pros to a warm car, but none of them have anything to do with how your car will drive, and in reality, it's actually not good to warm up your car.

At this point, the only time you need to warm up your car is if the windows are covered in ice. Literally, for safety reasons, you have to defrost. Then, you can continue to loosen the ice with your scraper before you hit the road.

Yes, it used to be a thing with older cars and the catalytic converters, so your car would run correctly, but according to the Southern Living website, not anymore unless you have an extremely old car.

Modern engines reach normal operating temperatures extremely quickly. All you need are the five to 10 seconds it takes to start the engine, adjust your mirrors, put on your seat belt, and ensure you have clear visibility through all windows, to safely drive your car.

According to Southern Living, even pumping your accelerator or holding it down for a few seconds does absolutely nothing but use gas, waste money, add wear and tear to your engine, and negatively affect the environment more than is already happening with driving.

Oopsy. I always do this a couple of times but clearly plan to stop now.

According to AAA , skipping unnecessary idling may not seem super impactful, but it actually is. If we all cut our idling in half when it's possible, that would be like taking 5 million cars off the roads.

WOW!

