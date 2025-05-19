Renting This Famous House Will Cost You $30,000 per Night

It's a piece of art. A unique vision of an architect who graduated from Harvard, which is now a museum as well.

While it sits on 49 acres of incredible, lush land with a pond and rotating art and sculpture installations inside and out, the home itself is 1,815 square feet at just 55 feet long and 33 feet wide.

There's also an underground art gallery that includes works by Andy Warhol and other notable artists.

You can rent it for events, and even for an entire overnight stay if you want. It's called The Glass House, and as you can see, there aren't any walls. It's all glass, located in New Canaan, Connecticut, just shy of two hours from New York.

According to Town and Country, it will cost you around $30,000 to stay the night, buying you a one-of-a-kind experience in influential architect Philip Johnson's iconic structure.

The home used to be his retreat from the city, and wow, what a respite, I'm sure. Oh, and by the way, breakfast is included in that overnight stay.

Phew!

Now let's not throw stones at glass houses for those who do the nightly stay, since it's for a good cause.

The $30,000 donation gets you and a guest a whole night's stay along with a magnificently delicious, locally sourced, multi-course dinner for up to ten people. All the proceeds go to the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which has owned the house since Philip died in 2005.

Philip is still considered a visionary in architecture and is the founder of the Department of Architecture and Design at the Museum of Modern Art in Manhattan. He's also the first person ever to receive the prestigious Pritzker Prize for his vision.

He built The Glass House between 1949 and 1955, which is all about appreciating nature.

But hey, if you don't have 30 grand to drop, you can also take a tour of this world-famous house for thousands and thousands less on the bucolic grounds with guided, self-guided, and private tours ranging from $25 to $250 per ticket.

You can also rent the grounds or gallery for events, starting at $10,000.

Oh, and P.S.: "The Glass House Experience" was once one of the fantasy gifts in the annual Neiman Marcus Christmas Catalog.

