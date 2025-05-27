Why Hollywood Characters Hang Up the Phone Without Saying ‘Bye’

Does this irritate you as much as it irritates me? It's so obvious, unrealistic, and hilariously annoying when TV and movie characters are talking on the phone, then simply hang up without saying goodbye.

Like, who does that?!

You see it all the time, too, whether it's a sitcom, dramady, action flick, or murder mystery. They're talking about something, come to a resolution, then one of them just hangs up often in mid-conversation.

It's even more hilariously frustrating when the characters agree to see each other later, then hang up without a goodbye and without setting a time and place to meet.

These various unfinished conversations would never, ever happen in real life, so they stand out. And look, it's not like movies and television shows are real life, but still, can't they just say goodbye like normal people?

What gives?

According to The Mirror, there actually is a cinematic reason why characters never finish plans on the phone or say farewell, and it's all about time.

According to screenwriter and producer @michaeljaminwriter, it's all about pacing and the allotted running time the show or movie gets.

Basically, it's a time and money saver. If the scene has to be 22 minutes, then just a few seconds over won't fly.

W always shoot long knowing that not every scene is going to be great. We want to have a liberty to trim and pace up a bit - but we don't know where. You're like, if I cut the guy saying goodbye then maybe I get to keep my favourite joke. Eventually, you get to the point where you're not even writing the bye into the script knowing you'll just cut it later.

So even if it feels awkward, if hearing the full phone conversation, including a goodbye, isn't necessary to move the plot forward, then it's out.

Oh, okay, cool, I feel better now.

