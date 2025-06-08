Four Reasons Dogs Love Lying in the Sun Even When It’s 100 Degrees
You know you have super hot, sweat-dripping days ahead. While you're not really a fan, you're dog loves basking in your yard even when it's 100 degrees.
FOUR REASONS WHY DOGS LIE IN THE HOT SUN
Sunlight is Cozy and Warm
Since a dog's average basal temperature is higher than our 98 degrees, at around 102 degrees, according to the Bully Bellows website, sitting in the sun helps them keep that basal temp high enough while saving energy.
Sunlight is Calming
According to the Hampton Park Vet website, sunlight makes your doggos feel safer and more comfortable, which enhances their mental stimulation and relaxes them.
Just like with us humans, sunlight produces that happy hormone called serotonin in their brains. And just like us humans, a lack of sun increases the stress hormone called cortisol, which leads to anxiety or depression.
Sunlight Feels Good on Muscles and Joints
Dogs have a chemical on their skin that converts to vitamin D when they're in direct sunlight, according to Hampton Park Vet.
That vitamin D they're soaking in helps reduce joint stiffness and muscle soreness as well as improve flexibility.
Sunlight Sheds Dead Fur While Promoting the Growth of New Fur
Sunshine helps remove that winter coat beyond the brushing and their natural shedding. Later in the summer, according to Bully Bellows, the sun's rays help grow new fur.
THERE IS ONE DOWNFALL TO YOUR DOG LOVING THE SUNSHINE
Since dogs don't sweat and use panting to cool down, they can easily overheat on days with extreme heat. Even if your furry companions want to stay outside, it's essential to bring them in for a cool-down.
