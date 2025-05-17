Walmart Says Their Controversial ‘Basket Fee’ Not Related to Trump’s Tariffs

Walmart customers apparently aren’t too happy about the retail giant’s new “basket fee.”

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Walmart reportedly charged a $6.99 fee for online delivery or pickup on any orders with a total below $35. The fee covers costs related to shopping and packing ordered items from store shelves.

The Mirror U.S. reports that while the fee was waived for shoppers who use the Walmart+ Assist Program—which gives discounts to SNAP and Medicaid recipients—during the pandemic since 2020, it’s now been brought back into effect, with many claiming it’s all due to President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Walmart reinstated the $6.99 in April, but the company denies speculation that the controversial tariffs had any impact on their decision to charge the fee again.

In a statement to Mashable, a Walmart spokesperson said the delivery and pickup fee has nothing to do with the tariffs, but rather that it’s a “standard practice” for many retailers.

Still, not everyone believes the retailer, and some are worried about how the reinstated policy will affect low-income families during times of economic hardship.

"@Walmart denies tariffs caused reinstatement of 'basket fee' ... The mega-retailer is bringing back a $6.99 charge on certain online orders. (Is this making America great again? Is this what you wanted when you voted for @Donaldjtrump?)," one X user wrote.

"Walmart is charging a $7 fee now for people using food stamps and spending less than $35. I don't know of anyone using food stamps, but this will probably hurt poor people a lot," another user tweeted.

According to 2024 data, a whopping 95 percent of SNAP users shop at Walmart, and more than 25 percent of all SNAP funds are spent at Walmart. Roughly 25 percent of Walmart shoppers are low-income.

The Walmart+ membership also offers benefits such as discounted gas, free pharmacy delivery and early access discounts.