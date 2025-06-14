How to Stop Your Phone’s ‘Vampire Setting’ From Sucking Your Battery’s Life

iPhones are the best smartphones. There, I said it.

Very rarely do you hear of people leaving the iPhone universe; rather, it's those other phone people who join us.

However, one thing that has never quite caught up to those other brands is battery life.

According to the Croma website, if you have an iPhone Max of any kind you may not notice your battery draining quite as fast as other iPhones however the so-called "vampire setting" is still hard at work, sucking the life out of our batteries.

So, what is this vampire setting, and since it's an iPhone setting, does that mean you can enable it?

Absolutely.

WI-FI ASSIST PROS AND CONS

It's actually the Wi-Fi Assist function causing those draining issues, and simply turning it off will quickly improve the daily longevity of your battery.

According to the Tyla website, the Wi-Fi Assist is an awesome feature overall, so merely turn the Wi-Fi Assist back on when you think you may need it.

It allows you to use some of your cellular or mobile data automatically when your Wi-Fi is acting up. I've totally used it to stream Netflix, Hulu, or Brit Box shows and movies on my iPad when my network is being wonky.

Mine is always enabled, and when I need it, I simply toggle it back on - easy peasy.

Open Settings

Click on Cellular or Mobile Data

Scroll All the Way Down

Enable Wi-Fi Assist

Oh, and if you're thinking Wi-Fi Assist sounds like cellular data, they are two different things.

According to the Simbase website, Wi-Fi Assist taps into an actual connected internet network, while our cellular data keeps us connected through access to the nearest cell tower.

