This 24/7 Camera Is Truly the Best Reality Show Right Now

Welcome, chick number three! For weeks, a camera has been on this nest 24/7 as Jackie and Shadow have become the most famous bald eagles once again.

Thank you for making everyone who enjoys watching this so much happier as we get to see this wonderful show! I actually woke up during the night and checked on this!! Come on little one! You can do it. You already have fans. I can’t believe there are three chicks! After last years heartbreak this feels like such a gift. I was so so ecstatic to get to see #3 hatch live this morning. Congratulations J&S on your beautiful triplets

The comments go on and on and will no doubt continue throughout the next few days.

Dare I say the “Friends of Big Bear Valley" are giving us the best reality show out there? Wow, do we need these wholesome and pure moments of humanity, love, joy, and beauty.

Watching has been and continues to be a fun, calming, exciting, and emotional roller coaster ride.

We welcomed two fluffy eaglets high up in a nest in Big Bear, California, during the first week of March, but the third egg never cracked.

From drama and concern to excitement, wonder, and love, people have been glued for weeks watching Jackie and Shadow take turns sitting on their three eggs with such devotion, totally in sync with their schedules. Rain, snow, sunshine, wind—we've seen it all.

When two of the three precious eggs hatched, the waiting game continued for the third egg. Would that eaglet make it?

When cracks started to appear in the third egg days later, the excitement was palpable as we waited to see a little beak peak out.

You can watch beautifully edited videos that led up to these breathtaking moments. It's truly worth it.

According to the Friends of Big Bear Valley, Jackie and Shadow have had some devastating losses with their babies, so the emotion of having three is more than many can handle.

According to the National Park News Instagram page, it's been three years since Jackie and Shadow have had their last hatching, resulting in a single eaglet.

Experts say eaglets typically fledge at around 10-14 weeks, and then spend 4-12 weeks in the region before taking off to make their way in the world. Some of the bald eagles that come from Southern California are seen as far north as British Columbia and as far east as Yellowstone National Park!

Click here to go to the official Instagram page. You can even play catch-up and watch past "episodes."

