These 10 Animals Kill the Most People Annually

The chances of getting killed by one of these animals are definitely on the slimmer side. When you do think of a dangerous animal what pops into your head first? For me, it's sharks and humans.

Spoiler alert: Sharks aren't on this list, as they kill an average of 70 humans annually worldwide, and bears didn't make the list either.

Mosquitos, believe it or not, are the most dangerous animal on the planet, killing an average of 725 thousand humans each year, according to Science Focus Magazine.

In America, we don't think of them as deadly as much as we think of them as insanely annoying, but yes. mosquitos are the most dangerous because they spread diseases like malaria.

95% of those deaths are in Africa, according to Science Focus.

Are you ready for #2?

It's us humans who are the second most deadly animal, killing 400,000 each year on average. Just so you know, these are just homicides that Science Focus is using in these stats and not accidental deaths caused by another person.

According to the website Our World in Data, Latin American countries have more murders than any other part of the world.

Snakes are #3, followed by dogs at #4, and Assassin bugs at #5.

Wait, WTF is an Assassin Bug? Have you ever heard of this thing?

According to Science Focus, they're blood-sucking insects that are mostly in Central and South America and kill humans via Chagas disease. The disease spreads by directly biting a human or by infecting cold food or drink after landing on it.

Rounding out your top 10, we have scorpions, alligators, elephants, hippos, and lions.

Animal Humans killed per year Lions 200 Hippos 500 Elephants 600 Crocodiles 1,000 Scorpions 3,300 Assassin Bugs 10,000 Dogs 59,000 Snakes 138,000 Humans 400,000 Mosquitoes 725,000

How many of these were on your bingo card?

