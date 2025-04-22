The Night Sky Will Literally Have a Smiley Face on April 24 and 25

We hear so much about various cosmic shows and planetary line-ups every year, but how often will planets and the moon form a smily face?

Aren't you loving this? What fun it will be to look up on April 24 and 25 and see the sky smiling down at you. What a perfect way to start the day, or possibly end your day.

According to the No Chill Instagram page, this super-rare smiley face will be easily visible if your weather cooperates on April 24 and 25, when Venus and Saturn align next to each other above the crescent moon.

You'll see two bright eyes and a smile from the planets and the moon.

According to No Chill, the best time to see the sky smiling down on you is about an hour before sunrise on the eastern horizon. Venus will be the brightest.

According to the Wealth Instagram post, stellarium simulations and NASA ambassadors suggest that a 5:30 AM viewing is the best, regardless of your time zone, before daylight wipes the grin away. At least you have two mornings to catch a sky wishing you a happy day.

And no worries with a telescope at all, but if you have binoculars, then go for it. Again, just hope for a clear sky.

According to the Popular Science website, the smiley face will last about an hour if you look up in that hour before sunrise.

Venus will be the higher of the two “eyes” while Saturn will be the lower, and the thin, crescent moon grin will appear slightly lower and farther north.

You may see Mercury, too, which will be below the smile. Maybe you can think of it as a freckle or mole. Although the smile will be visible for a few days, April 24 and 25 are the best, so if your weather doesn't cooperate on either of those main days, don't give up.

Celebrities Who Had Near-Death Experiences Find out how these celebrities had close brushes with death. Gallery Credit: Taylor Alexis Heady