Easter Shopping Blackout: Which Stores Will Be Closed on Easter Day 2025?
As some retailers continue to experience turmoil, several national chains and grocery stores will close for 24 hours this month in what is being referred to as a "retail blackout."
Why? The Easter holiday, which is celebrated by millions of Christians around the world.
READ MORE: Defying the Odds: These 4 Niche Retail Chains Are Expanding in 2025
Many retailers will give their employees the day off this Sunday (April 20) to spend time with their loved ones.
Major chains such as Costco, Sam's Club and Target will be closing most, if not all, of their locations for Easter Sunday this year, according to Kiplinger.
Be sure to plan ahead if you're hosting a family get-together, and shop early or make sure the store you want to shop at will actually be open.
Which Stores Will Be Closed on Easter?
The following national retail store chains will not be open on Easter Day 2025.
- ALDI
- Belk
- Best Buy
- Burlington
- Costco
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- H-E-B
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Goods
- Homesense
- JCPenny
- Kohl’s
- Lowe’s
- Macy’s
- Marshalls
- Michaels
- Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack
- Office Depot
- Office Max
- Publix
- Sam’s Club
- Sierra
- Target
- TJ Maxx
READ MORE: Home Depot Taking Advantage of All Lowe's Locations Closing for 24 Hours
While many retailers will be closed for the Christian holiday, plenty of stores and grocery chains will remain open for shopping on the holiday.
Which Stores Will Be Open on Easter?
The following national retail chains will be open this year on Easter Day.
- Ace Hardware
- Albertsons
- Athleta
- Banana Republic
- Bass Pro Shops
- Cabela’s
- CVS
- Dollar General
- Dollar Tree
- Family Dollar
- Gap
- Home Depot
- IKEA
- Kroger (including its variety of chains like Ralphs, Fred Meyer, and Harris Teeter)
- Meijer
- Old Navy
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Piggly Wiggly
- REI
- Safeway
- Sprouts
- Tractor Supply Company
- Trader Joe’s
- Walgreens
- Walmart
- Whole Foods
2025 Food Recalls
Gallery Credit: Ryan Reichard
What the Most-Downloaded Apps Say About Americans
Gallery Credit: Stacker