Easter Shopping Blackout: Which Stores Will Be Closed on Easter Day 2025?

As some retailers continue to experience turmoil, several national chains and grocery stores will close for 24 hours this month in what is being referred to as a "retail blackout."

Why? The Easter holiday, which is celebrated by millions of Christians around the world.

Many retailers will give their employees the day off this Sunday (April 20) to spend time with their loved ones.

Major chains such as Costco, Sam's Club and Target will be closing most, if not all, of their locations for Easter Sunday this year, according to Kiplinger.

Be sure to plan ahead if you're hosting a family get-together, and shop early or make sure the store you want to shop at will actually be open.

Which Stores Will Be Closed on Easter?

The following national retail store chains will not be open on Easter Day 2025.

ALDI

Belk

Best Buy

Burlington

Costco

Dick’s Sporting Goods

H-E-B

Hobby Lobby

Home Goods

Homesense

JCPenny

Kohl’s

Lowe’s

Macy’s

Marshalls

Michaels

Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack

Office Depot

Office Max

Publix

Sam’s Club

Sierra

Target

TJ Maxx

While many retailers will be closed for the Christian holiday, plenty of stores and grocery chains will remain open for shopping on the holiday.

Which Stores Will Be Open on Easter?

The following national retail chains will be open this year on Easter Day.

Ace Hardware

Albertsons

Athleta

Banana Republic

Bass Pro Shops

Cabela’s

CVS

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

Family Dollar

Gap

Home Depot

IKEA

Kroger (including its variety of chains like Ralphs, Fred Meyer, and Harris Teeter)

Meijer

Old Navy

Petco

PetSmart

Piggly Wiggly

REI

Safeway

Sprouts

Tractor Supply Company

Trader Joe’s

Walgreens

Walmart

Whole Foods

