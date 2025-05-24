15 Surprising Items You Should Never Store in Your Garage
Is your garage your go-to for storage? Maybe you don't even use it for cars anymore, especially if you don't have a basement or an attic you can use.
And let's be honest, it's less expensive than paying for a monthly storage unit.
From boxes or crates packed with memories to items you only use a few times a year, to things you don't use but aren't ready to part with, you'd think storing them safely in the garage would be just fine.
Sadly, you may be harming or even ruining items without even knowing it. According to Southern Living, if you live anywhere with heat, humidity, or chilly winters that can hit the freezing mark, the garage is a no-no.
Moisture and temperature fluctuations are ruining those items that sit for long periods of time.
Then there are the rodents, raccoons, spiders, and bugs that snuggle up for a warm place to build a nest.
According to Southern Living, a brief stint is okay, just make sure to keep it short and sweet before it's too late for your beloved item or something that's so expensive you can't imagine replacing it or paying for repairs.
Even combustible and flammable items, which seem like they should only be in the garage, can be dangerous depending on the climate you live in.
Sealed containers are accessible to bugs, bitter temps, and moisture, according to the Family Handyman website, which gave us a handy-dandy list of items that aren't garage-friendly for storage.
Avoid Storing These in Your Garage
- Pet Food
- Food, Wine
- Blankets and Clothing
- Paint
- Firewood
- Propane Tanks
- Important Documents/Paperwork
- Photographs
- Books
- Electronics
- Art Work
- Stuffed Animals
- Pillows
- Chemicals
- Easily Flammable Items
That's a pretty surprising list, isn't it? Maybe paying for a small storage unit that's climate-controlled is worth the price after all.
