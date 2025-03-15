Popular Discount Department Store Is Opening 19 New Locations in These 14 States This Month

As retailers shutter locations across the U.S. at a staggering rate, one popular department store is expanding.

On Monday (March 10), Ross Stores announced they will open 19 brand new locations this month alone.

That includes 16 Ross Dress for Less stores and three dd's Discounts locations in 14 different states.

"This spring, we continued to expand the store base of both Ross and dd’s. Specifically for Ross, we expanded our presence in the newer markets of Connecticut, Minnesota, New Jersey, and New York, while dd’s growth primarily focused on existing markets of California, Georgia, and Texas," Ross Stores Executive Vice President of Property Development Richard Lietz said in a statement, according to StockTitan.

With the addition of the new locations, the total number of Ross Dress for Less stores increases to 1,847, and brings dd's Discounts to 360 stores.

"As we look out over the long term, we remain confident that Ross can grow to 2,900 locations and dd’s Discounts can become a chain of 700 stores given consumers’ ongoing focus on value and convenience," Lietz continued in the statement.

Last year, Ross Dress for Less opened 75 new stores in the U.S., while dd's Discounts launched 14 new locations.

Ross Stores' growth is a bright spot in the retail industry as several national chains were recently forced to close locations.

In 2024, thousands of brick-and-mortar retail locations — including iconic brands such as Walgreens, Red Lobster, Party City and Kirkland's — were forced to close storefronts.

Coresight Research reports 7,3225 stores closed last year alone.