Big Change Coming to the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

It's one of the most star-studded events of the year! Personally, if you're ever able to watch in person, then it's a must. From touring the balloon staging the night before Thanksgiving on the Upper West Side of Manhattan to enjoying a cup of hot chocolate on parade day with the exuberant, cheering crowds as each float, balloon, and act makes its way along the parade route along Central Park, it's a bucket-list moment for sure.

According to the Macy's, Inc. website, Micky Mouse made his first appearance in the Macy’s Parade in 1934, while Minnie is making her debut 90 years later. I never even noticed she wasn't in the parade; I guess I assumed she was. I mean, it's Minnie Mouse; for goodness sake, she's an icon.

According to USA Today, Minnie was introduced in 1928 at the same time as Mickey.

Disney characters have been involved for generations, and now, according to People Magazine, the massive Minnie Mouse balloon will join Mickey, Pluto, Donald Duck, and Goofy in the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The parade's executive director, Will Coss, says it's about time, and everyone is super excited to have Minnie along for the flight as she nears her 100th birthday.

It has been a Macy's Studios dream for quite some time, and the folks here who've worked on the design, actually bringing that character to life as a balloon in the sky, couldn't be more excited about it.

Here are Minnie's stats.

: The balloon is 60 feet tall, 60 feet long, and 34 feet wide. Pose: Minnie will be in an adorable pose, wearing her signature yellow heels and polka dot bow.

As always, you can catch the parade on NBC or stream it on Peacock on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, November 28. Of course, it will air again on NBC and be available at any time to watch on Peacock.

