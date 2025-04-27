Look Inside This Adorable Million Dollar Lighthouse Home for Sale

To be exact, this adorable, beautiful lighthouse is on the market for $1.1 million. And it couldn't be in a more idyllic location; New England, of course, on the coast of Massachusetts.

According to Boston Magazine, you can own the historic Borden Flats Lighthouse, located on the Taunton River in Somerset. To give you an idea of its centralized location, it's 30 minutes from Providence, Rhode Island; a lovely 45-minute drive to Newport, Rhode Island; 30 minutes to Cape Cod; and an hour to Boston.

Yes, it's a novelty, but one you could actually live in part-time, full-time, or rent out. According to the Patriot Ledger, the lighthouse features five levels, complete with a blue, wooden spiral staircase, all nestled within a 900-square-foot space.

The interior includes a dining area, sitting room, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, and a deck.

According to the Patriot Ledger, it's just a three-minute boat ride to shore, and you don't even have to worry about actually running it.

The lighthouse is automated, so you don't have to run it. You may get an annual visit from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration because it contains some weather equipment that needs looking at from time to time, but the Coast Guard gave up ownership in 1963.

According to Boston Magazine, the current owner has been renting it out since 2018. It's only one of two offshore lighthouses in the area available for overnight stays, too.

The lighthouse was built in 1881 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It was abandoned by the Coast Guard in 1963 and eventually sold in 2010.

Oh, it supposedly has two very friendly ghosts, too.

The owner isn't just taking the best offer, either. As a matter of fact, he's already turned down offers. Kevin Ferias wants the fit to be just right and has also lowered the price by $25,000.

I’ve got to feel it in here that they have the same passion. I haven’t had an interested party yet that wanted to do it themselves. They just want to own it and pay somebody to run it. This place deserves that kind of passion.

It's so incredibly maintained that you won't have to do a thing with it if you don't want to.

To check out some photos, click the Instagram link below. To see everything, then click on the bio.

The Best College Rock Album of Each Year From 1976 - 1990 Before alternative became mainstream, college rock was holding it down for the left of the dial bands. Look back at the best albums of the college rock era. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire