10 Things This Fun, Futuristic 1960s Cartoon Predicted

The Jetsons cartoon only lasted three seasons in the mid-1960s, but wow, what an impact.

Such a fun, futuristic, and creatively written cartoon that, dare I say, most of us watched in syndication in the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s, and is still hitting streaming platforms today.

The Jetsons first aired in 1962, but took place in 2062.

It was all about George and his wife Jane and their two children, Judy and Elroy, and their life in Orbit City, which was in space, but was that really the future Earth?

They had a dog, Astro, and Rosey the robot was their live-in maid.

Remember the intro?

Futuristic shows and movies were around well before The Jetsons had moving sidewalks, flying cars, robotic vacuum cleaners, and video calls.

However, all of that technology that appeared in The Jetsons is often credited with introducing us to that "whoa, no way, wouldn't that be so cool if it really existed" feeling.

According to the TechTarget website, here's what actually appeared for the first time in The Jetsons before it became a reality in our real lives.

This was the first time we saw chatbots, smartwatches, and self-driving flying cars. Also, according to the 3DS Dassault Systèmes website, smart homes and smart appliances made their debut in The Jetsons, as did flat screen televisions and jet packs.

According to the Local Syracuse website, this was also the first time we saw drones, digital newspapers, and holograms.

Obviously, we're still waiting for those self-driving cars and jet packs to be mainstream.

