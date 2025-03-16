Get Out and Get Help Fast if You Smell Cucumbers in Your Home

We typically let our noses guide us daily toward the delicious, soothing, or curious smells and away from the disgusting.

However, THIS smell is crucially important and not one you want to mess around with. I'm freaking myself out, and yes, I'm being dramatic for a very good reason.

If you smell cucumbers in your home but aren't chopping them up for a salad, you should call wildlife control ASAP or, at the very least, call animal control or pest control.

If you smell something musky, rotten, and cucumber-like coming from your attic, basement, or garage, then even calling 911 is just fine.

Why?

Because that's where the dangerously venomous rattlesnakes and copperheads like to curl up, slither around, hang out, and build nests.

Can you imagine finding out you have a family of snakes?

They slither around so silently, so thank goodness this smell is something to signal that they're living with you.

According to Total Reptile, this smell is distinctive to rattlesnakes and copperheads who start to smell like an old cucumber when they're locked inside four walls and are either dying, on high alert, or hibernating. This odor comes from their glands, and as we know, these are extremely poisonous snakes that are virtually impossible to dodge if you come into contact with one.

According to the National Wildlife Federation, Rattlesnakes exist in almost all corners of the United States and are venomous snakes while the venomous copperhead is everywhere except California.

So, if you encounter this smell, you'll now know it's best not to search for it like people do in horror movies when they hear something that's clearly out of the ordinary. Instead, call animal control or an exterminator to find out the next steps.

