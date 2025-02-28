Stop Using This Nasal Wash Right Now! FDA Recall Due to Possible ‘Serious or Fatal’ Symptoms

The FDA has issued a recall for a nasal wash product after it tested positive for dangerous bacteria.

Ascent Consumer Products Inc. has voluntarily initiated a recall of their SinuCleanse Soft Tip Squeeze Bottle Nasal Wash System.

The nasal wash is meant to "temporarily relieve symptoms associated with sinusitis, cold, flu or allergies."

The affected flu and cold product contains a "microbial contamination" of Staphylococcus aureus.

SinuCleanse Soft Tip Squeeze Bottle Nasal Wash System with an expiration date of Dec. 31, 2027, is being recalled.

READ MORE: Coca-Cola Has a Major Recall Happening Right Now

According to the CDC, Staphylococcus aureus is "commonly found on the skin and in the nose of about 30 percent of individuals." If the bacteria enters the body it can lead to "serious or fatal" symptoms.

Anyone who purchased the product is advised to stop using it immediately and return it to its point of original purchase for a refund.

Ascent Consumer Products Inc. has also contacted distributors asking them to "cease production" of the product.

In December 2024, Alcon Laboratories issued a recall of eye drops after discovering a fungal contamination in one of its products.

The recall affects Systane Lubricant Eye Drops Ultra PF. Only a single lot of Systane drops are possibly contaminated.

The fungal contamination could potentially cause an eye infection that "may be vision-threatening, and in very rare cases potentially life-threatening in immunocompromised patients," according to an official release.