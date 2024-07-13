The shooter at the Donald Trump campaign rally has been identified.

Just hours after the Saturday (July 13) shooting in Butler, Penn. at the political event, authorities confirmed the identity of the now deceased shooter who opened fire at the former president and crowd. The Secret Service were able to "neutralize" the assailant, who was confirmed to be a white male and not an attendee at the rally.

Sources close to the investigation into the shooting told The New York Post that the gunman was not initially identified because he wasn't carrying identification on him. He was reportedly using an AR-style rifle.

A police officer who was on-site at the rally along with a law enforcement official confirmed to CNN that the gunman shot his rifle from a rooftop outside of the venue, which is positioned just to the right of Trump's shoulder, where he stood on the stage.