Donald Trump Rally Shooting: Photos From the Scene

While details about the shooting at Former President Donald Trump 's campaign rally, photos from journalists are emerging from the event.

The tragic violence took place on Saturday (July 13) at approximately 6:13 PM. With the shooter and at least one rally attendee dead and others in critical condition, the large-scale event held thousands of witnesses to the horrific events.

Photos taken on-site showed nearly every second of the sheer terror that attendees experienced. Photographers were able to capture the moments where teams including Secret Service, local law enforcement and armed forces were attempting to determine the threat and respond to it. The photographs detailed the blood on Trump's ear and cheek in addition to how the attendees responded in the petrifying aftermath.

See photos captured from the Trump campaign rally prior, during and after the shooting, below.