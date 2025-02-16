What Does Costco *Really* Do With All Their Leftover Bread?

As grocery prices continue to skyrocket in the U.S., some may be wondering what happens to all those perishable goods that have passed their sell-by date.

Like many chains, Costco, one of the nation's largest grocery stores, grapples with the unfortunate reality of being left with unsold goods at the end of each week.

Thankfully, the big box store has come up with a mindful way to handle its un-purchased perishable goods, including the store's leftover bread, which is baked in-house.

What Happens to Costco's Leftover Bread?

According to its website, Costco regularly donates to Feeding America — a non-profit that works with food banks across the U.S. in an effort to end hunger.

"Costco contributes money and food, including produce, bread, and protein and dairy products," the company states.

"Costco makes a positive contribution to the communities where we do business — whether we’re supporting children, education, health and human services, or disaster relief," the retailer adds.

On Reddit, former Costco employees confirm carts are typically stacked full of goods to be donated on the weekend.

"I volunteer at a homeless shelter/food bank, and every Saturday one of our team goes to pick up the Costco perishables. We feed SO MANY people because of their donations. I’m in [North Carolina], and Costco makes a big difference in our ability to feed the hungry and un-housed. We get more than just bakery items," a food worker staff member shared online, corroborating reports.



Each year, there is a staggering amount of food waste in the U.S.

According to the USDA, food waste in the U.S. is "estimated at between 30 percent to 40 percent of the food supply."