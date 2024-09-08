Wow, It Really Costs More Than $800 to Watch Every NFL Game This Season

Boxing fans pay to watch boxing matches, we pay to rent movies, we pay for our streaming services, and some still pay for cable. Even Major League Baseball has a package fans can purchase to watch every game, especially if your favorite team isn't televised because you live in a different area.

Of course there's always hitting up your favorite bar where television sets galore hang prominently to watch whatever NFL game you want while dropping bucks on burgers and beer.

Then there's paying to watch your NFL team play, or watch any game that you have a stake in whether it's because you do the fantasy football thing or you just love football all the way to the finish.

According to a Morning Brew Instagram post, it's going to cost $855.86 if you want to literally watch every single NFL game for the 2024-2025 season from home.

Do we all actually watch every game? I guess the diehard fans do and according to NBC New York, it's the NFL's streaming partners that are affecting our wallets even more this year.

Here's the price breakdown followed by what you get with each streaming platform.

PEACOCK

September 6 it will have the NFL’s first ever opening-week Friday game with the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers from São Paulo, Brazil. You can also stream all the NBC games.

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

It's the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football and also has its new tradition of having a Black Friday football broadcast which started last season.

NETFLIX

A new NFL partner this year, it will have two Christmas day games with the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens.

ESPN+

It will stream 25 NFL games including 20 Monday Night Football matchups that all air on ABC and ESPN as well as an exclusive Week 7 Monday Night doubleheader with the Los Angeles Chargers playing against the Arizona Cardinals.

NFL SUNDAY TICKET WITH YOUTUBE TV

This is how you watch every single game on Sundays including those out-of-market games.

According to NBC New York this pricing is if you keep each subscription for the absolute shortest time possible just for the football games.

Click here for the full 2024-2025 schedule.

