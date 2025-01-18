FDA Lead Warning: Throw Out These Cookware Brands Now

We know not all cookware is created equal. The price alone, along with the brand, tells us that.

While you may only buy the priciest or only buy from stores like Crate and Barrel or brands you're familiar with online, plenty of people look at the price, which may mean buying an inexpensive pan at the grocery store or from a pop-up ad on social media or Etsy, for example.

We can find reasonably priced cookware anywhere.

The Federal Drug Administration sent out a letter to all stores that sell cookware because lead leaching into our food from certain brands and non-brands is a true concern. Distributors received this warning letter directly from the FDA as well.

Scrambled eggs in a frying pan Getty Images loading...

According to the FDA, cookware made from aluminum, brass, and aluminum alloys known as Hindalium/Hindolium or Indalium/Indolium has the potential to leach lead into our food while cooking our food and contaminate it.

According to the NewsBreak, all the brands are imported into the United States.

Because lead can accumulate in the body, even in low-level chronic exposure, it can be hazardous over time. Lead exposure in adults and children has been linked to damage of the brain and nervous system, kidney damage, reproductive system harm, high blood pressure, digestive problems, immune system issues, bone and teeth issues, high risk for miscarriage in pregnancy, as well as anemia, muscle weakness and joint pain, headache, metallic taste in the mouth, irritability, and mood disorders.

THROW THESE BRANDS OUT IMMEDIATELY

Wee's Beyond Caldero (Aluminum)

Chef Valley Caldero (Aluminum)

An Unknown brand of Aluminum steamer from Taiwan

Alpine Cuisine Steamer (Aluminum)

Chue Chin Hua Steamer (Aluminum)

LBB Cookware Skillet (Aluminum)

Kitchen King Pressure Cooker (Aluminum)

Luxmi Pooja Cookpot (Aluminum)

Black Chef Cookpot (Aluminum)

Tiantianxi Pressure Cooker (Aluminum)

Rashko Baba Pressure Cooker sold on Etsy (4 varieties of Aluminum pressure cookers)

Kyyte Idli Maker (Hinalium/Indalium)

An Unknown Brand Kadai from India sold on Etsy (Brass)

Saravana Cookwares Uruli/Kadai (Hindalium/Indalium)

Casco Tadka Pan (Hindalium/Indalium)

Unknown Brand of Appam Pan from India sold on Etsy (Hindalium/Indalium)

Unknown Brand of Kadai from India sold on Etsy (Hindalium/Indalium)

Unknown Brand Gift/Spatula from India sold on Etsy (Hindalium/Indalium)

Imusa Caldero sold at Walmart (Aluminum)

Lakshmi Nellai Idli Maker (Hindalium/Indalium)

Imusa Caldero sold at Lowes ( 3 varieties of Aluminum Calderos)

Iron King Kadai (Hindalium/Indalium)

MSR Cookpot (Aluminum)

Bayou Classic Stock Pot (Aluminum)

GSI Cookpot (Aluminum)

Hamza Baba Pressure Cooker (2 varieties of Aluminum pressure cookers)

Harjee Saucepan (Brass)

An Unknown Brand Tope from India sold on Amazon (Brass)

Taluka Pital Pot (Brass)

READ ON: Why You Might Want to Get Rid of Your Black, Plastic Kitchen Utensils

If you've been cooking with any of these brands, you may want to talk with your doctor and even get tested for lead levels.

LOOK: How Many of These Iconic '90s Shampoos Do YOU Remember? Salon Selectives. The OG Herbal Essences. Vidal Sassoon. The '90s was stacked with radical haircare options, and we want to know how many of these classic shampoos you remember. Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy