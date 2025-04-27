Budget Airline Ends Its Most Popular Money-Saving Policy After 50 Years

When you think of Southwest Airlines, whether you fly it or not, what do you think of?

Cheap tickets and free checked bags, right?

For so many, it's those two things that make the no-frills airline so popular. Travel that may not be possible for the most part is made possible because you pay so much less than all other airlines.

Well, things are changing at the end of May this year, 2025, and if you're a fan of Southwest, then get ready to pay more.

According to the Explore website, you no longer get to check two free bags. This has been one of the main reasons travelers chose Southwest, considering that unless you're flying first class, chances are you may not get one free checked piece of luggage if at all on other major carriers.

But wait, there's more. The hits keep on coming with more changes that will severely affect the excitement of saving money and earning travel rewards on Southwest.

Southwest introduced changes to its rewards systems by reducing the value of loyalty points on the lowest fares and adding expiration dates to flight credits. The airline is also implementing its own version of a basic economy class, which may mean smaller seats, no free snacks, more restrictions, less overhead bin space, and no mileage credit.

According to USA Today, the open seating will end in 2026. It's all happening after decades of customers enjoying the rare perks because Southwest is undergoing a three-year transformation plan called "Southwest. Even Better."

These changes will essentially place Southwest on the same playing field as all other airlines. Well, except Spirit Airlines, I guess.

Will it work, or is this the beginning of the end of Southwest Airlines? As they say, only time will tell. I guess the ticket prices will be the big factor now as we see if they still remain lower than most airlines.

