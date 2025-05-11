This Summer Take an Adventurous Road Trip on America’s Longest Highway

If you think about it, of course, the longest road in the United States is basically coast to coast, so if that doesn't sound like a fun, summer road trip hitting all of the unique sites and gas station candy along the way, I don't know what does.

With so many coastal states, there are plenty of places where it could start and end, and in this case, it's all about enjoying the northern part of the United States.

The longest highway in the United States runs from the Atlantic Ocean to the Pacific Ocean, from Massachusetts to Oregon, or vice versa, depending on you.

You know our national highways and roadways have been a patchwork since they became the main way to get around. According to 24/7 Tempo, that changed with the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956, otherwise known as the Dwight D. Eisenhower National System of Interstate and Defense Highways.

Whew, that's a mouthful. But there's a reason I shared it, so stay with me here.

According to 24/7 Tempo, the United States has nearly 45,000 miles of highways. Interestingly, the longest highway in the country is not part of that interstate system. It actually comes from the patchwork system, and it's US Route 20.

According to the Department of Transportation, U.S. Route 20 is the longest highway in the country at 3,365 miles, ending in Newport, Oregon (or beginning). Massachusetts even has a sign highlighting the distance to Newport.

The DOT says that it runs through 12 states: Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, and Oregon.

It's actually quite a famous route for more than just being the longest in the country. There's a nonprofit called The Historic US Route 20 Association with a detailed history, store, and newsletters.

Is this your next adventure?

