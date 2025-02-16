Alert! Pet Microchips Aren’t Working After Company Vanishes

No warning, just gone forever.

That's what could happen to your pets if they're registered with this company that did just that. It simply disappeared overnight.

Clearly, this company didn't give a sh*t.

Those microchips in your pets are there to keep them protected and even save their lives. Your pet depends on you for safety, so imagining that that tiny but powerful chip isn't working is enough to make your stomach drop.

They're beyond crucial when it comes to finding lost or even kidnapped pets and reuniting them with their families. How frightening knowing there are pets all over the country unprotected right now.

According to CBS News, animal organizations, veterinarian clinics, and animal hospitals all over the country urge you to check your pet's chip after the Texas-based pet microchip registration company suddenly shut down.

It was called Save This Life. Oh, what an ironic name after the fact. Like most companies, you don't have to live in the state to utilize the service and products, so this is affecting pet owners around America.

According to the APP website, Save This Life didn't make an announcement or even attempt to let pet owners who were registered with them to register their furry, four-legged best friend's microchip numbers with another company.

So disturbing.

HERE'S WHAT YOU HAVE TO DO

Find your pet's microchip number and check to see if it's active through the American Animal Hospital Association. If your pet's chip is still active, it will be here. If you don't have your pet's number on hand, then go to your vet and have them scan your loved one's microchip.

This should help you as well. Chips that aren't registered anywhere anymore start with either 991 or 900164.

Check out these 50 fascinating facts about dogs: Gallery Credit: Linda Lombardi