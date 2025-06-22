The Jerk Move to Keep People From Reclining Airplane Seats

Traveling through airports is often stressful, from checking luggage to going through security. That last stop before you're free to grab a drink or relax at your gate can either be a breeze or bring out the absolute worst in us.

Even boarding can be a headache depending on where you're sitting, who is hogging the overhead compartment, and who your neighbors are for the the duration of the flight.

Finally, once you're seated you know you hope that the passenger in front of you will sit back, relax, and enjoy the flight without reclining their seat. It's okay to admit it.

Whether you get some shut-eye, enjoy a podcast, listen to music, or watch a movie or television show, you hope for the best.

Planes are already cramped enough, and when the passenger in front of you reclines their seat, it's usually super annoying and alters your entire seating setup.

Maybe you're someone who takes advantage of reclining your seat, and in all honesty, it's part of flying that everyone must accept.

However, there's one jerk move that could easily keep the person in front of you from reclining. This jerk move is quite unethical and truly rude.

According to the Distractify website, if the passenger in front of you reclines their seat and you don't like it, then simply turn your vent on and aim it toward the reclined seat, where it will most likely blow into their face.

Talk about making someone uncomfortable.

I would never. Would you?

